The body of a panda (temple priest), identified as Himangshu Sarma, was recovered today, April 13, in the Gosani pond near the sacred Saubhagya Kund in Kamakhya temple premises.



The circumstances leading to his death remain unclear, with preliminary details suggesting no immediate signs of foul play. However, the mysterious nature of the incident has triggered public concern and speculation, particularly among devotees and local residents.



Following the recovery of the body, a police team swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause and sequence of events.



Authorities have transported the deceased to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where a post-mortem examination will be conducted. The autopsy report is awaited and is expected to shed light on the cause of death.