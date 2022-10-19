The Supreme Court's (SC) Justice Ajay Rastogi on October 19 observed that the Kamakhya Temple in Assam is not being maintained properly.



Justice Rastogi said this while a bench headed by him and CT Ravikumar was hearing a matter relating to the maintenance of the temple.

''I was there during the vacations, and the temple is not being maintained properly. This is my personal opinion. There can't be any compromise on hygiene,'' Justice Rastogi added.

''A matter regarding hygiene is going on and the Justice has made its observations on that case. We have already submitted the report along with the inspection report of the state government. However, Justice Rastogi said that he was personally present at that time and regarding hygiene, he was not happy. So, he asked us to see what can be done to improve it,'' said Bhaskar Sarma, secretary, Kamakhya Devalaya while speaking exclusively to India Today NE.

Rajiv Dhavan, a senior advocate, appearing for the Kamakhya temple, submitted that this is a case where certain people wrote letters saying hygiene is not being taken care of.

However, the country's top court has deferred the matter for a hearing in January 2023 to enable a possible amicable solution between the parties.