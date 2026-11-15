Ferry services at Kamalabari ghat in Assam's Majuli district will operate from a new landing point near Bamungaon from Monday, November 16, following an unusual decline in the Brahmaputra's water level that rendered the existing ghat unsuitable for ferry operations.

The sharp fall in the river's water level has made it difficult for ferries to dock and operate safely from the old landing point, prompting authorities to shift the ghat towards the Bamungaon side. The relocation is aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted movement of passengers between Majuli and the mainland despite the prevailing low-water conditions.

Kamalabari ghat serves as a key connectivity point for Majuli, with ferry services operating between the river island and Neamatighat in Jorhat district. The relocation is therefore expected to help maintain an essential transport link for residents, commuters and traders who depend on the ferry service for daily travel.

Along with the ferry operations, business establishments functioning around the old ghat have also been shifted to the new location. This is expected to ensure that passengers and traders continue to have access to the usual commercial facilities near the landing point.

The new landing point is also expected to reduce travel time for passengers, making the river crossing shorter compared to the earlier route.

The relocation comes as the Brahmaputra's unusually low water level continues to affect ferry operations at the existing Kamalabari landing point, necessitating an alternative arrangement to maintain connectivity between Majuli and the mainland.