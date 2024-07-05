Today (June 5) marks a significant relief for commuters and travelers relying on the Kamalabari-Nimati ferry service, as the Inland Water Transport Department has announced the resumption of operations. The decision comes after a week-long suspension caused by receding water levels in the Brahmaputra River, which disrupted crucial transport links across the region.

The suspension of ferry services, effective [specific date], left passengers stranded and exacerbated logistical challenges for locals and tourists alike. During this period, residents of Majuli and surrounding areas faced considerable difficulties in commuting and transporting goods, highlighting the vital role these ferries play in daily life.

Authorities cite the decreasing water levels in the Brahmaputra as the primary reason for the temporary halt, underscoring the river's unpredictable nature during the monsoon season. The resumption of the Kamalabari-Nimati route signifies a return to normalcy for commuters, offering renewed accessibility between these key points along the river.

Moving forward, stakeholders anticipate smoother operations barring further unforeseen fluctuations in water levels. The reopening of ferry services stands as a testament to the resilience of local infrastructure in navigating seasonal challenges and ensuring essential connectivity for communities along the Brahmaputra.

For passengers eagerly awaiting the return of reliable transportation, today's announcement brings a welcome end to a challenging period of disrupted travel plans and logistical setbacks.