Rebel group Kamatapur Liberation Organisation( KLO ) a banned militant group active in western Assam and northern Bengal demanding separate Kamatapur state has expressed interest in peace talks with the government.

In a message sent via email, the organization informed that KLO's ongoing peace talks with the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Home Minister are almost complete. The letter further stated that no domestic and foreign conspirator can create hurdles in this peace process.

Wishing new year to the people, Deputy Chief of the KLO, Surya Koch, urged people to extend their support in their peace process and said that the 29-year-old issue will soon be resolved.

Earlier in August 2022, Kailash Koch, the second most important leader of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), surrendered before police in Calcutta. Apart from KLO general secretary Koch, his wife Jugli also surrendered. He handed over his AK-47 to director general of police Manoj Malaviya at Bhabani Bhaban, the state headquarters of the force.

He has laid down the arms at a time when Jeevan Singha, the self-styled chief of the KLO, is readying for peace talks with the central and Assam governments, both of which are run by the BJP, keeping Bengal out of the loop.

Also Read : KLO leader threatens Kamtapur Autonomous Council chief to seek forgiveness for calling Koch Rajbongshis part of Assam

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier on January, 2022 had urged the militant outfits – ULFA-I and Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) to shun violence and come for peace parleys.

“I urge ULFA-I and KLO, two remaining major extremist groups, to come forward and sit in peace talks,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “All other outfits are either engaged in peace talks with the government or have surrendered and returned to mainstream.”

Sarma made this statement while speaking at a surrender ceremony of 169 cadres of two militant outfits of the state in Guwahati.



Earlier, the Assam chief minister had termed the proposed peace talks with Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I as a “complex issue”.

Formed in 1995 with members of the Koch Rajbangshi community, the KLO has been demanding a separate stateencompassing parts of Cooch Behar, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri districts and stretches of Assam.