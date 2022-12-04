In a bid to free cattle grazing grounds from encroachments, the Kamrup District administration on December 4 carried out an eviction drive at 50 bighas of land at Chandrapur area in Guwahati.

“We have started the eviction process and have urged people not to encroach this land. This is a pastureland and is meant for the cattle, not for humans.’ Said a land revenue officials while speaking to reporters.

Assam government on September 3, 2022 carried out a major eviction drive in Sonitpur district to clear encroachments from 330 acres of land. The drive was carried out at No. 3 Chitalmari area in Barchalla assembly constituency, represented by BJP MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu, along the northern bank of Brahmaputra River. As per government records, 299 families were living in the area, but more than 90 per cent have already left after receiving the notice around eight months back.

The land was being cleared as the government is planning to set up a solar power plant in that location.

Locals, however, criticised the administration and said that the government should have taken care of their rehabilitation as they had "lost everything" in flood and erosion decades ago.

Earlier on June 2019 , Over 1000 bighas of land in areas near Chandrapur and Hajongbari have been freed from encroachment during an eviction drive conducted by Kamru[p District Administration as per a High Court order. Around 100 make-shift houses were dismantled during the drive.