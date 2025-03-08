Preparations for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections in Kamrup district have officially commenced following directives from the Assam State Election Commission. The District Election Officer of Kamrup has initiated the electoral process for 16 constituencies under the council.

Constituency Reservations:

Among the 16 constituencies, the following 10 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs):

21 No. Jarihat, 22 No. Bondapara, 23 No. Khaliakuth, 25 No. Hahim, 29 No. South Bonggaon, 31 No. Gowardhan, 32 No. Pantan, 33 No. Kulshi, 34 No. Chandubi, and 35 No. Silpota.

24 No. Luki is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (Women).



Unreserved constituencies include 26 No. Jongakhuli, 27 No. Boko, 28 No. North Bonggaon, and 30 No. Bamunigaon.



36 No. Rani is reserved for women.



Key Election Dates:



Nomination submission deadline: March 15 (11:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Scrutiny of nominations: March 17 (from 11:00 AM)

Publication of valid candidates list: March 17

Withdrawal of candidature deadline: March 19 (until 3:00 PM)

Final candidate list announcement: March 19

Polling date: April 2 (7:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Re-polling (if necessary): April 3 (7:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Vote counting begins: April 4 (from 8:00 AM)

Election results declaration: April 4

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council areas.



Following the issuance of the election notification, Kamrup District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Dev Kumar Mishra, convened a meeting with political party representatives at the conference hall of the Integrated Deputy Commissioner’s Office. The session focused on critical election-related aspects, including the Model Code of Conduct, nomination procedures, and campaign expenditure limits.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including:

Siddhartha Goswami, Chief Executive Officer, Kamrup Zila Parishad

Sushanta Kumar Dutta, District Development Commissioner, Kamrup

Additional Deputy Commissioners: Pranab Dutta Goswami, Kamal Baruah, and Sujata Gogoi

Dr. Bhupali Kashyap, District Election Officer, Kamrup

Assistant Returning Officers and Sector Officers