With the Ambubachi Mela set to begin at the Shaktipeeth Maa Kamakhya Temple on June 22, the district administration, led by Additional District Commissioner Biswajit Saikia, has issued crucial directives to ensure the event's smooth conduct.

In a meeting held at the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner's office, Saikia emphasized that organizations and groups involved in the Mela must seek prior approval from the district administration before supplying food or drinking water. He highlighted that all such provisions require explicit permission, with officials from the food and civil supplies department stationed at designated areas to oversee these arrangements.

Additionally, Saikia noted that many devotees seek refuge at the Basistha Temple in the city during the Mela. Consequently, the Temple authorities have requested that concerned organizations provide complimentary food and drinking water to these devotees.

The Ambubachi Mela, traditionally hosted at the Maa Kamakhya Temple in the Nilachal Hills, attracts a large number of devotees who are provided with free food and water. Saikia announced that the district administration encourages individuals or organizations interested in providing disposable footwear for devotees attending the Mela to come forward.

These measures aim to ensure the comfort and welfare of the devotees while maintaining order during this revered event.

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