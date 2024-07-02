The Kamrup Police, in collaboration with the Boko Police Station, organized an awareness meeting on the new criminal law of 2023 at the Boko Police Station premises on Monday. This initiative aims to educate the public on the significant changes in India’s legal framework, which took effect on July 1.

India has recently replaced its colonial-era criminal laws with three new penal codes. The Indian Penal Code of 1860 has been substituted by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973 by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 by the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSB). These changes are part of the government's ambitious effort to modernize and strengthen the legal system to better address various types of crime.

The awareness meeting was supervised by Boko Police Station In-charge Phanindra Chandra Nath. During the event, Dr. Ganeshwar Shaharia, a retired principal of Hekera Higher Secondary School and an eminent educationist, elaborated on the precautions and measures for the enforcement of the "New Criminal Act-2023."

Prominent advocate Amal Kumar Dolay, along with Dr. Tapan Dutta, Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Executive Member Sumit Rabha, Rajiv Kumar Saikia, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kamrup District, and Divas Bardoloi, Circle Officer of Boko Revenue Circle, highlighted the key aspects of the new laws. DSP Rajiv Kumar Saikia discussed the guidelines of the new criminal laws, the relationship between the public and the administration, and emphasized the importance of raising awareness on crime prevention and criminal behavior.

The meeting saw active participation from journalists, members of various student unions, Village Defence Party (VDP) members from the Boko area, and many other community members, reflecting a collective effort to familiarize the public with the new legal provisions.

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