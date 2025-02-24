The Kamrup Metropolitan District administration has issued a final order to address the persistent issue of improperly managed cables and hanging wires across major routes in Guwahati, particularly along the Airport-Khanapara National Highway stretch.

The order, issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate under Section 155 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, comes after some cable operators failed to comply with an earlier directive from February 11, 2025.

While "some cable-owning agencies have complied with the order and made necessary arrangements for proper dressing of the hanging wire, several areas still show non-compliance," the magistrate's office stated in the order.

The administration had previously given stakeholders an opportunity to raise objections or present their case, but no responses were received during the designated period. The latest order empowers pole-owning authorities to take corrective action, including cutting and seizing undressed cables, with costs to be borne by non-compliant cable agencies.

This development follows growing concerns about public safety and infrastructure management in one of Northeast India's fastest-growing cities. The order specifically targets areas where loose and hanging cables pose potential risks to public safety and urban aesthetics.

The directive was widely circulated through the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO), the district website, and social media channels to ensure maximum awareness among stakeholders.

For cable operators who have yet to comply, the administration has made it clear that enforcement actions will proceed without further delay, marking a significant step toward improving urban infrastructure management in the metropolitan area.