Assam: Kamrup DC flags off advanced mobile medical units to serve remote communities

District Commissioner of Kamrup Deba Kumar Mishra, flagged off three state-of-the-art Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) from ITC ICML’s Guwahati factory located in Kukurmara, Kamrup district.

The MMUs, staffed with qualified doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and community mobilizers, are equipped to provide free, high-quality medical consultations, essential medicines, basic diagnostic services, and referrals for patients requiring advanced medical attention.

These mobile units will cater specifically to underserved populations in Palashbari, Boko, and Chhaygaon, with a strong emphasis on geriatric care and maternal health, particularly for pregnant and lactating women. The initiative aims to bridge the gap in primary healthcare by bringing medical services to the doorsteps of those in remote and hard-to-reach areas of South Kamrup.

The flag-off ceremony witnessed the presence of several key stakeholders, including Dr. Ajit Das, Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup; Keshav Chadha, Factory Manager; Maj. Rupam Talukdar, HR Manager; Ravi Bansal, Senior Manager – Rural Health; and Sayan Majee, MSK–North East at ITC ICML.

Speaking at the occasion, DC Deba Kumar Mishra lauded ITC’s commitment to inclusive healthcare delivery and expressed optimism that the mobile units would bring measurable improvements in the health indicators of remote communities.

“This initiative reflects a collaborative and compassionate approach to healthcare, ensuring that no one is left behind,” Mishra added.