In an effort to bolster immunization in the remote regions, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup District, Keerthi Jalli, spearheaded the launch of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 and unveiled the 'U-Win' mobile app at the Hahim State Dispensary in Boko, along the Assam-Meghalaya border, on Monday.

The Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0, a district-wise vaccine catch-up campaign, is geared towards vaccinating zero-dose children aged between 0 and 5 years, as well as pregnant women, who may have missed any vaccine doses from the national immunization schedule. The campaign will be conducted in three phases nationwide, from August 7 to 12, September 11 to 16, and October 9 to 14.

Dr. Ananias Sangma, in charge of the Hahim State Dispensary, emphasized, "During the program, eight babies and three pregnant women who missed the Measles-Rubella vaccines were vaccinated."

The 'U-Win' app, unveiled by DC Keerthi Jalli, is set to play a pivotal role in the vaccination drive. The platform will facilitate registration and vaccination of every pregnant woman, record delivery outcomes, register newborn deliveries, administer birth doses, and document all vaccination events.

Addressing the gathering, DC Keerthi Jalli expressed her concern for the health conditions of the women and children in the remote area of Hahim, explaining the reason for launching the program district-wise. She further interacted with the women and children during the program and inspected the Hahim hospital premises, accompanied by the hospital's in-charge, Dr. Ananias Sangma.

The launch event witnessed the presence and participation of key officials and stakeholders, including RHAC Executive Member Sonram Rabha, Boko Revenue Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi, Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup, Dr. Mohitosh Benerjee, SDM&HO of Boko Hospital Mantu Kumar Das, ASHA Workers, and local residents of the area.