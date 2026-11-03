Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra and Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya on Tuesday, November 3 visited Chandubi Lake in Assam's Kamrup district and interacted with local residents to assess the challenges facing the ecologically significant waterbody and explore measures for its conservation and tourism development.

The visit, held on November 3, was also attended by Palasbari Sub-District Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita, West Kamrup Divisional Forest Officer Subodh Talukdar, Loharghat and Kulsi Range Forest Officers Ratul Pathak and Kankan Kaushik, along with student leaders, social workers, nature enthusiasts and other local stakeholders.

During the visit, the officials and the MLA interacted with residents to understand the issues affecting the Chandubi Lake area. They assured the community that necessary initiatives would be taken to protect the lake's natural environment, conserve its biodiversity and develop the region's tourism potential.

Members of the Chandubi Nauka Samiti also organised a boat ride for the visiting delegation, offering them an opportunity to observe the lake and its surrounding landscape. Students of Beli Academy, Barihat, welcomed the guests by presenting them with traditional phulam gamosas.

The visit comes ahead of the winter season, when Chandubi Lake attracts migratory birds, adding to its ecological significance and making it a destination for nature enthusiasts and visitors.

Speaking after the visit, MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya described Chandubi as an important natural asset of the Palasbari constituency. He said that protecting the lake's ecological character while developing it as a tourist destination was a priority.

Baishya said he and the district commissioner had taken note of the concerns raised by residents and assured them that appropriate steps would be pursued to address local issues and promote the area's overall development.

He also reiterated his commitment to working towards the conservation of Chandubi and improving tourism-related opportunities in the region.

Local residents welcomed the visit and appreciated the MLA's involvement in developmental initiatives in the area.