The Kamrup District Wushu Association has officially announced that the 18th Kamrup District Wushu Championship will take place on April 19 and 20 at Rani, Kamrup District. The declaration came during a general meeting held at the association’s head office in Boko on Sunday, April 6.

The meeting was chaired by President Nityananda Biyogi and hosted by General Secretary Durgeswar Rabha, who outlined the objectives and significance of the championship. According to President Biyogi, the event is being held in anticipation of upcoming state-level Wushu tournaments scheduled to begin across Assam this month. The district-level competition aims to scout and select talented athletes who will represent Kamrup in state and national championships.

The gathering witnessed the participation of coaches and representatives from several prominent martial arts clubs and academies, including Rani Wushu Club, Jarapata Wushu Club, Loharghat, North Kamrup Wushu Academy, Hajo, Boko Wushu Academy, Chaygaon Wushu Academy, Boko Wushu-Kungfu Academy, Bamunigaon Wushu Academy, and the Global Sports Martial Arts Training Center.

General Secretary Rabha called on all participants and institutions to begin preparations in earnest. He confirmed that the event will feature Wushu Sanda (combat) competitions across Sub-Junior, Junior, Youth, and Senior categories, along with Taolu (form-based) demonstrations.