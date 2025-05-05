The Kamrup district administration has confirmed that all necessary preparations are in place for the smooth conduct of Panchayat elections scheduled on May 7. This assurance was given by Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Dev Kumar Mishra during a press conference held at the Integrated District Office in Amingaon on Sunday.

DC Mishra informed that distribution of polling materials will begin on May 6 at 7 AM from two designated centers — the Integrated District Office in Amingaon and South Kamrup Girls' College in Mirza. The district has set up 1,333 polling stations, though voting will take place in 1,274 booths due to 59 seats having been won uncontested in various Zila Parishad, Anchalik Panchayat, and Gaon Panchayat constituencies.

A total workforce of 5,096, including presiding and polling officers, has been deployed to oversee voting operations across Kamrup. Notably, 44 polling stations will be operated exclusively by women staff. Sector and zonal officers have also been appointed to ensure proper supervision, with extensive training completed in three phases for all polling personnel.

Kamrup district, excluding Rangia subdivision, comprises 20 Zila Parishad constituencies. Of these, six constituencies — Panchatirtha No. 1, Bekeli, Bejera-Singapara, Saraighat-Ketekibari, Kamalpur, and Chayani Rani — have already declared winners unopposed. The remaining 14 constituencies will witness electoral contests among 36 candidates, including 19 men and 17 women.

For the Anchalik Panchayat polls, out of 114 Gaon Panchayats, 40 have seen unopposed victories. In the remaining 74, a total of 183 candidates (95 male and 88 female) will contest the elections. At the Gaon Panchayat member level, of the district’s 1,140 wards, 212 have elected members unopposed. Voting will be conducted in the remaining 928 wards where 2,614 candidates (1,070 male and 1,544 female) are in the fray.

Kamrup district has a total electorate of 10,22,061, comprising 5,09,333 male, 5,12,698 female, and 30 third-gender voters.

Polling materials will be distributed from Mirza and Amingaon. The Mirza center will cater to 12 Zila Parishad constituencies and their associated Anchalik and Gaon Panchayats, while Amingaon will serve the remaining eight. After polling, ballot boxes will be securely stored in strongrooms at Mirza College and the old DC’s office in Amingaon. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 11 at these same venues.

The 59 polling stations where voting will not take place due to uncontested seats are spread across Boko, Chayani Rani, Hajo, Kamalpur, and Bejera Anchalik Panchayats, including institutions like Kukurmara Girls' School, Bhulagao LP School, and Tarapriya LP School, among others.