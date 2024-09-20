To inspire students, Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli launched a series of career counseling videos on the Kamrup District Administration's official YouTube channel on Thursday. This initiative aims to enhance the academic environment and provide effective career guidance to the youth in the district and beyond.

At the launch event held at the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Jalli emphasized the importance of accessible mentorship, stating, “We reached out to prominent figures from Kamrup who have excelled in various fields to share their journeys and insights on achieving success.” Among the featured individuals are national badminton champion Suraj Goala, IIT Guwahati professor Debanga Raj Neog, and research scholar Tolstoy Deka from Kings College London, all of whom have overcome significant challenges to reach their current positions.

The videos, primarily conducted in Assamese, are tailored to resonate with students, especially those from rural backgrounds. Tapan Kalita, Inspector of Schools, noted, “The interviews are designed to be relatable and provide practical advice on navigating competitive exams and leadership skills.”

Jalli highlighted Kamrup’s unique position as a hub for prestigious institutions, urging students to aspire to join these elite establishments. “We should encourage students to aim for these esteemed institutions and provide them with mentors who can guide them through national competitions,” she said.

The initiative, part of the AROHAN Scheme implemented by the state’s Education Department, also includes exposure visits to premier educational institutes for Class 10 students. The district's commitment to fostering academic success is evident, with featured videos showcasing the achievements of individuals from Kamrup, including Dr. Jayanta Das, Associate Professor at AIIMS Guwahati, and Indian Revenue Service officer Yashodhara Das.