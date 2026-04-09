Assam: Kamrup district's Hargila initiative in spotlight during voting day

Assam’s Hargila preservation initiative took centre stage at Dadara Higher Secondary School, where four polling booths operated under the unique conservation theme during voting in Kamrup district.

The initiative, led by noted wildlife biologist Purnima Devi Barman, saw members of the all-women “Hargila Army” turn out in large numbers wearing distinctive stork-shaped papier-mâché headgear.

Dr. Barman and members of the Hargila Army interacted with visiting foreign delegates, explaining the conservation journey of the greater adjutant stork (Hargila)—from endangered to Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List—through community participation, nesting protection, and a shift in public perception.





Hargila initiative on voting day

“What was once a bird people avoided is now a symbol of pride for the community. This transformation has only been possible because of collective ownership and sustained grassroots effort,” Barman said.

Delegates from Mexico, Croatia, Benin, Sri Lanka, and Egypt, visiting under the International Election Visitor’s Programme (IEVP) 2026, were present along with Kamrup District Commissioner Shri Deba Kumar Mishra and other senior officials.

The Kamrup District Commissioner said, “The delegates were able to witness Hargila nesting in Dadara village, which reflects the success of sustained community-led conservation efforts.”

The delegation also visited the Webcasting Monitoring Centre.

Polling across Kamrup district concluded peacefully without any untoward incidents.