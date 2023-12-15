In a proactive response to a distressing incident on National Highway 17 at Boko, the Kamrup District Transport Officer (DTO), Rupjyoti Kalita, took action against a Guwahati city-bound passenger bus named 'Chennai Express' (AS 25 EC 1491) for causing obstruction and engaging in unruly behavior with commuters.

The troubling incident occurred as the 'Chennai Express' made a stop in Boko to pick up passengers, partially blocking the highway. A vehicle attempting to overtake was met with verbal abuse from the bus occupants, escalating to a heated confrontation. Matters worsened when the co-driver brandished an iron rod, prompting local residents to surround the bus.

Alarmed by the public's complaint, DTO Rupjyoti Kalita initiated a search operation through a transport office team, resulting in the seizure of the bus at Jalukbari within an hour. Assistant Enforcement Inspectors Dr. Khanindra Barman, Pranjal Hazarika, and Deepak Kumar Bayan, leading the operation, identified multiple traffic rule violations during their investigation.

Assistant Enforcement Inspector Pranjal Hazarika detailed the fines imposed on the bus under various Motor Vehicle Acts, including disobedience of authorities' orders, violation of road regulations, lack of driver uniform, conductor without a license, misbehavior, and operating without a permit. The total fines amounted to Rs 18,500.