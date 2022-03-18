Pallav Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M) and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said on Thursday that two recent orders he issued prohibiting groundwater extraction in the district have been suspended for the time being.

For the time being, the Administration has chosen to maintain its prior order against groundwater extraction in Guwahati.

The order read, “In supersession of all the earlier orders under reference pertaining to the extraction of groundwater, I, Shri Pallav Gopal Jha, IAS, Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Kamrup (M) do hereby take cognizance of public requests with regard to seeking greater clarity on the matter of permissions etc. and for larger consultations on the issue. As such, prior orders cited under reference are herby kept at abeyance until further orders".

On March 8, the Central Ground Water Board issued an order prohibiting all forms of groundwater extraction, including boring, in Guwahati without prior approval. The Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been directed to keep a close eye on such illegal groundwater boring and extraction.