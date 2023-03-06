The Kamrup (M) district administration has ordered the demolition of 89 bridges over the river Bahini which are obstructing the natural flow of water causing water logging problems in different places along the Bahini river.

Further the Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation has also observed that if these structures are not demolished immediately, the de-siltation work along the Bahini river will not be effective causing immense hardship to the residents of that area and the public in general due to water logging in Rukminigaon, Hatigaon, Beltola, Basistha, Dwarka Nagar, Down Town, Juripar, VIP road areas among other parts of the Guwahati city.

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Considering, the report of the Commissioner, Pallav Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Kamrup (M) feels the immediate necessity to direct GMC to demolish these structures immediately for smooth flow of stormwater during the rainy season so that necessary relief may be provided to the public in general from severe waterlogging. Again, the Circle Officer, Dispur Revenue Circle is directed to provide all necessary administrative support during the execution of the work by GMC.

Moreover, as these works are of an emergent nature for mitigating the urban flood, this order is passed ex-parte and public interference or hindrance during the execution of the works by the executing agency will be considered an obstruction to the public service and legal action may be initiated as per prevalent acts and norms.