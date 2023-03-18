The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has scheduled an audition for Bihu dancers (female), also known as "Bihu-Nasoni," on March 18 at Rangghar Bakori in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati to attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest Bihu dance performance in a single frame on April 14 in Guwahati.

On April 14, in honor of "Goru Bihu," the Bihu performance at Guwahati's Sarusajai stadium will feature 11,140 artists.

Earlier, the Kamrup (M) district administration had released a portal through which performers or participants could register online.

Following a meeting between representatives of the district administration, office bearers of Bihu celebrating committees, and master trainers (bihu), Kalpana Deka, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro District, released the portal titled www.idealinfoz.com/bihu.

The additional deputy commissioner stated when the portal was made available that it was similar to an application. Following registration, the performers will be selected by the selection committee. The registration deadline has been set for March 18," stated ADC Kalpana Deka.

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