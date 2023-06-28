Kamrup Metro District Administration conducted a drive to remove beggars from under the flyovers and shifted them to shelter homes on June 27 night.

The drives come after Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to provide immediate accommodation and income opportunities for the family, which was staying under the flyover.

As per the Kamrup District Administration, the drives were conducted in Panbazar and Ulubari areas.

''Pursuant to the instructions of Hon’ble @CMOfficeAssam, DC, Kamrup(M) Shri Pallav Gopal Jha along with senior officials of Social Welfare welfare, Childline etc visited various across Panbazar and Ulubari for counselling of destitute & were shifted to shelter homes,'' the District Administration tweeted.

Pursuant to the instructions of Hon’ble @CMOfficeAssam, DC, Kamrup(M) Shri Pallav Gopal Jha along with senior officials of Social Welfare welfare, Childline etc visited various across Panbazar and Ulubari for counselling of destitutes & were shifted to shelter homes. pic.twitter.com/zng3Swwpqb — Kamrup Metro District Administration (@DCKamrupMetro) June 27, 2023

Meanwhile, on June 28, Kamrup Deputy Commissioner, Pallav Gopal Jha held a meeting regarding the drive for rescue and rehabilitation of destitute sand and street dwellers.

In the meeting, Jha reiterated that drive will continue with the participation of all stakeholders.

''DC, Kamrup(M) Shri Pallav Gopal Jha along with DCP, ADC, Childlike, and NGO Officials held a meeting regarding the drive for rescue and rehabilitation of destitute sand street dwellers; the DC reiterated that the drive will continue with the participation of all stakeholders,'' the administration said in another tweet.