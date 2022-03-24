The Assam Transport Department has been on a drive to collect arrear taxes and penalise vehicles that do not have up-to-date documentation. According to reports, the Transport Department in Assam has set a revenue collection target of Rs 1,061 crore, which will be divided among the District Transport Offices.

The District Transport Office Kamrup (M) has collected approximately Rs 265 crore in revenue as of March 22, 2022. The Assam Transport Department, on the other hand, has yet to recover Rs 200 crore in arrears tax in the state, of which Rs 70 crore is from Guwahati alone.

According to the sources, the DTO Kamrup (M) was to collect Rs 327 crore by the end of the current financial year 2021-22. Of this:

- Rs 305 crore as tax and fees by the Licensing and Registration Branch

- Rs 20 crore as penalty/fine by the Enforcement Branch

-Rs 2 crore as fees by the Regional Transport Authority.

With massive day-night inspection drives being conducted daily, the amount collected by each branch of DTO Kamrup (M) as of March 22 is:

- Approx. Rs 242 crore by Licensing and Registration Branch.

-Approx. Rs 22 crore by Enforcement Branch.

- Approx. Rs 1.5 crore by RTA.

-Total Rs 265.5 crore approx.

As the financial year comes to a close, the authorities have tightened their grip in order to recover arrear taxes and strictly penalise defaulters.

DTO Kamrup (M) conducted inspection drives in Khanapara, Betkuchi, Pamohi, Narengi, and Boragaon on Tuesday, March 22.

Over 1200 vehicles were inspected, and over 200 cases have been filed under the Motor Vehicle Act. This includes over 70 school buses that are breaking the rules.