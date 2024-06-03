The Kamrup Metro District Administration has declared dry day on June 4 till the counting of votes get over and the results are announced for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

According to the order issued by the office of the District Commissioner (Excise Branch), all wholesale warehouses, bonded warehouses, Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) retail shops ('OFF and 'ON'), and country spirit shops within the Kamrup Metropolitan District were directed to stay shut during the period.

The administration has sent out a strong warning, stating that anyone found in violation will face penalties under section 135 (c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as well as the applicable sections of the Assam Excise Act and Rules.

In the meantime, the Sonitpur district of Assam has declared June 4 to be a dry day in order to guarantee a trouble-free and seamless vote counting procedure.

During the prohibitory period, all government-licensed IMFL retail OFF/ON shops, hotels, clubs, Country Spirit retail shops, IMFL wholesale warehouses, and Country Spirit wholesale warehouses in the Sonitpur district will remain closed.

The sale, possession, or distribution of any liquor, the giving or distribution of spirituous, fermented, intoxicating, or other substances of alike nature by a person or group of persons in the area during the period is strictly prohibited.