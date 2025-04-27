In a significant administrative move under "Mission Flood Free 2025," Sumit Sattawan, IAS, District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has ordered the immediate clearance of silt within two hours of drain de-siltation activities. Effective immediately, the directive warns of strict legal consequences under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for departments and contractors who fail to comply.

This decisive action follows reports from monitoring committees indicating that extracted silt is often left unattended for more than 24 hours in several locations. Such delays have allowed rainwater to wash the silt back into the drains, negating de-siltation efforts and exacerbating unsanitary conditions along major thoroughfares. The negligence not only hampers flood mitigation initiatives but also creates severe inconveniences for commuters and contributes to Guwahati’s chronic urban flooding.

Expressing grave concern, DC Sattawan noted that continued lapses could derail flood management strategies and intensify public suffering during the upcoming monsoon season. In view of the urgency, the order was issued ex-parte to ensure immediate and uncompromising enforcement.

The directive categorically states that any failure to adhere to de-siltation protocols — whether by government engineers or contracted agencies — will be regarded as a disruption of essential public services. Offenders will be liable for prosecution under Sections 41(C), 51(b), 55(1)(2), and 58(1)(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.