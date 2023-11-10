In a bid to honor the joyous occasion of Diwali, the Governor of Assam has declared a local holiday on 13th November, 2023, within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) District. This announcement encompasses the closure of all State Government offices, as well as educational institutions, allowing residents to fully immerse themselves in the festivities.

With the holiday falling on the 13th of November, 2023, the residents of Kamrup (Metro) District will have the opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends, partaking in traditional rituals and celebrations.

Furthermore, the impact of this festive gesture extends to the financial sector, as all financial institutions within Kamrup (Metro) District, falling under Section 25 of N.I. Act, 1881 (XXIV of 1881), in accordance with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No.20/25/Pub-I dated 8th June 1957, will also remain closed on the aforementioned date.