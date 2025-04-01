In a bid to strengthen public-police relations, the Commissionerate of Police has announced a Verification Fair to be conducted across all police stations in Kamrup Metropolitan district on April 2, 2025.



The initiative, scheduled from 10 AM to 5 PM, will offer various essential services, including dispute resolution, passport verification, job verification, and other verification-related assistance. The fair aims to provide hassle-free access to these services while fostering better engagement between law enforcement and the public.



According to officials, the event will be held exclusively at main police stations, covering locations from Azara to Sonapur, ensuring accessibility for residents across the district. However, police outposts will not be included in the initiative.



Authorities encourage citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to address verification-related concerns efficiently at their respective police stations.