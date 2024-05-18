The Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District, on May 18, issued an order prohibiting unscientific and haphazard earth cutting and filling activities in hilly terrains, water bodies, and low-lying areas from May 1 to October 31, 2024. This measure aims to prevent landslides, artificial floods, and persistent waterlogging during the monsoon season, which have previously caused significant loss of life and property.

The order, issued by District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, emphasised the dangers of unplanned construction activities. According to the order, unscientific and haphazard earth cutting destabilises natural earth slopes, blocks drains, and triggers severe landslides and artificial floods. These practices have degraded the environment and disrupted the ecological balance in the district.

To mitigate these risks, all relevant departments and enforcement agencies, including Revenue Circle Officers, District Police, Forest Departments, PWD, Transport Department, Soil Conservation Department, and regulatory bodies like GMC and GMIDA, are directed to enforce the ban. "No earth cutting should be allowed until the monsoon season is over, regardless of existing permissions," Sattawan ordered. Additionally, the transportation of earth obtained from hill cutting is prohibited.

The directive also calls for a review and immediate cancellation of any permissions granted for earth cutting and filling in vulnerable areas. "All permissions in the most vulnerable areas prone to landslides and flash floods must be reviewed and cancelled forthwith," Sattawan instructed.