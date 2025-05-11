Counting of votes for the recently concluded Panchayat elections in Assam's Kamrup district commenced on May 11, at 8 am at the designated counting centre located near the Office of the Integrated Deputy Commissioner.

The process is being held under strict security arrangements and close administrative monitoring to ensure fairness and transparency.

As per official data, Kamrup district recorded an impressive voter turnout of 79.40%, with 11,68,488 registered voters participating in the democratic exercise.

The Panchayat structure in Kamrup comprises 20 Zila Parishad seats, 114 Anchalik Panchayat seats, and 1,140 Gaon Panchayat member positions.

Of these, 258 candidates have already been declared winners unopposed.

This includes six Zila Parishad members, 40 Anchalik Panchayat representatives, and 212 Gaon Panchayat members who secured their positions without facing any contest.