Following a raid in Rangia, Kamrup police seized 644 grams of heroin from a vehicle and arrested two drugs traffickers. The seized drugs have a market value of around Rs 3.5 crore. According to the police, the seized vehicle was named as a lawyer's car. Among the drug traffickers one identified as Vidyut Dev.

Police said that during the operation, the supplier named Vidyut Dev threw a pack full of drugs from the car and while police was searching for the drugs, the accused snatched a police constable's weapon and tried to run away.

The police started firing while he was trying to flee and he sustained knee injuries due to the bullet and is currently admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital. Police said the large quantity of drugs entered Guwahati from Mizoram via Cachar district.