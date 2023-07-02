In two separate operations Kamrup Police and Special Task Force (STF) seized Heroin worth Rs 11 crore and apprehended 3 persons in connection with the seizure.

Additional SP Kalyan Pathak led a team to intercept an SUV at Palashbari and seized 700 gas Heroin hidden inside 50 soap boxes.

During the operation, the STF recovered 40 soap cases containing 500 gms Heroin from hidden chamber of another SUV.

"I compliment @assampolice for the good work. Keep it up!", Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a Twitter post.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



On July 1, in two separate operations @KamrupPolice & STF seized over 1.2 kgs Heroin and apprehended 3 accused.



Addl SP Kalyan Pathak led a team to intercept an SUV at Palashbari and seized 700 gas Heroin hidden inside 50 soap boxes. The STF recovered 40… pic.twitter.com/PX7KgKUBRR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 2, 2023

On the other hand, in the STF drugs case of June 25 in which the police arrested two people, 40 more soap cases weighing 500 grams were recovered from a hidden chamber of a vehicle that had met with an accident.

Earlier, on June 25, STF (Special Task Force) seized 2.2 kg of heroin from Hajo and Guwahati.