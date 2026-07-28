Assam: Kamrup Police foil cattle smuggling bid, arrest three; 16 cattle seized

Kamrup Police on Monday, July 27 night foiled an alleged cattle smuggling attempt in Assam's Kamrup district, seizing 16 cattle and arresting three persons during a raid conducted under the Chamaria Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team led by Goroimari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Momin intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01 PC-9335 at Jahirpur. Upon inspection, the vehicle was found transporting 16 cattle without valid documentation.

The three accused arrested during the operation have been identified as Moinul Haque of Saru Arikati in Sonitoli, Samsul Haque of Kasaripam, and Safiul Islam of Kalgachia in Barpeta district.

According to police, the cattle were allegedly being transported illegally, raising suspicion of an organised smuggling operation. The seized animals have been kept at Goroimari Police Station, while the accused are being interrogated to ascertain the source, intended destination, and possible links to a wider cattle smuggling network.

Police said the investigation is underway to identify other individuals involved in the alleged racket. The operation forms part of ongoing efforts by Kamrup Police to curb illegal cattle trafficking in the region.