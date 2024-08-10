A groundbreaking pilot initiative aimed at alleviating child malnutrition in Kamrup District, Assam, has demonstrated remarkable success. The project, launched during Poshan Maah in September 2023, focused on incorporating nutrient-rich small fish powder into the diets of preschoolers and primary school children. Results released on August 8 show a notable decrease in underweight and severe stunting conditions among the children, alongside an improvement in their Body Mass Index (BMI).

Named ‘Pilot cum Scaling: Inclusion of Nutrient-Dense Small Fish Powder in Diets among Pre-School Children of Anganwadi Centres and LP School Children through a Partnership Approach at Bongaon Block under Chaygaon LAC in Kamrup District of Assam,’ the program is a collaborative effort between the Kamrup District Administration, WorldFish, and the APART Project of ARIAS Society, with financial support from the Department of Fisheries, Assam.

At a presentation held on August 8, Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli highlighted the project's success. “This initiative’s positive impact on child nutrition underscores its potential for scaling up across Assam,” Jalli said. The project, which involved 55 Anganwadi Centres and 43 Lower Primary Schools, targeted approximately 3,300 children. They received fish powder-enriched meals thrice weekly, marking a pioneering effort in India.

The pilot study revealed significant nutritional improvements. Underweight rates dropped from 13.79% to 8.33%, while severe stunting rates decreased from 14.39% to 10.76% among Anganwadi children. For LP school children, the average BMI increased from 15.54 to 16.11, weight from 23.83 kg to 25.12 kg, and height from 122.83 cm to 123.95 cm.

Comprehensive baseline and endline surveys, including anthropometric measurements, supported these findings. The initiative responds to Assam’s high child malnutrition rates, with recent NFHS-5 data revealing 35.3% stunted, 21.7% wasted, and 32.8% underweight children under five in the state.

Dr. Baishnaba Charan Ratha of WorldFish led training sessions for effective implementation, involving school heads, teachers, cooks, Anganwadi workers, and committee members.