Following allegations levied against Gokul Barman, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Kamtapur Autonomous Council (KAC), accusing him of assaulting a woman constable of Assam Police, calls for an inquiry has emerged.

Reportedly, Gokul Barman, who is married, faced accusations of involvement in an altercation with a woman constable employed in Dibrugarh, with whom he allegedly shares an illicit relationship. The constable, hailing from Boitamari in Bongaigaon district, purportedly required hospitalization in Dibrugarh following the incident.

Responding to these allegations, Gokul Barman took to social media platforms to refute any association with the reported incident. Conversely, Hiteshwar Barman, the President of the Kamtapur Autonomous Council, called for a formal investigation into the matter after media reports implicated Gokul Barman in the assault.

In light of these developments, an emergency meeting convened at the KAC secretariat in North Salmara, Bongaigaon district, sans Gokul Barman, to deliberate on the reported assault. The incident has stirred considerable controversy, highlighting the need for clarity and accountability within the Kamtapur Autonomous Council.

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