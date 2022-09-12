The Kamtapur Progressive Party held a massive protest rally in Assam’s Dhubri town, demanding a separate Kamtapur state. Hundreds of members and supporting people were present at the rally.

KKP demands national recognition of the Kamtapuri language and tribalization of the Koch Rajbongshi community at the all-India level. The protest march, which started from RK Mission Road in Dhubri, ended near the Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah Playground in Dhubri town.

Later, they staged a sit-in in support of several other demands, including the demand for a separate Kamtapur state.

Uttam Kumar Rai, Central General Secretary of the Kamtapur Progressive Party, called upon the Government of India to create a separate state of Kamtapur at the earliest with the undivided Goalpara district and North Bengal.

Or else, the Kamtapuri people of both Assam and West Bengal will together launch a mass movement.