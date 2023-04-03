Women's cricket in Assam received a major boost as the Kanaklata Baruah Memorial Inter-District Women's Cricket Tournament kicked off on April 3 in Barpeta. Organized by the Assam Cricket Association, the tournament is being held in Barpeta for the first time ever and will host the matches of group "C". The competing district teams of this group are Tezpur, Nagaon, Dhemaji, Mangaldoi and Biswanath.

A total of 21 teams from across the state are participating in the tournament. Apart from Barpeta, league stage matches will also be held in Goalpara, Golaghat and Karimganj. Barpeta District Sports Association General Secretary and Senior Office Bearer of Assam Cricket Association Sanatan Das said that the association took the initiative and started the game of women's cricket in Barpeta.

"Before this, there was no women's cricket match in Barpeta. The competition has created an atmosphere of the game of cricket among women in the region," said Das.

"This is the second match held since last year and it is being held for the first time in Barpeta. Last year, 17 teams participated in the tournament and this year we have 21 teams. In the coming years, we are hopeful that more teams will participate in the tournament." Das added.

Last year, 17 teams participated in the Kanaklata Baruah Memorial Women's Cricket Tournament. This time, the number has gone up to 21. Das hopes that the numbers will go up further next year. Mangaldoi player Jintimoni Kalita said that her success in playing in the women's IPL has also been able to affect the field of women's cricket in Assam.

Meanwhile, the league stage of the Kanaklata Baruah Inter-District Women's Cricket Tournament will continue in Barpeta till April 12. This will be followed by the semi-finals on April 17 and 18 with four club champions. The final match of the tournament will be held on April 20.

The rival teams who arrived in Barpeta expressed great hope for the women's cricket match. The first match of 30 overs was played on April 3 between Nagaon and Tezpur. The tournament is expected to be a thrilling and competitive event that will showcase the growing popularity of women's cricket in Assam.