Assam: Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Cricket Tournament 2025 begins with high energy in Goalpara

The Kanaklata Baruah Inter-District Women’s Cricket Tournament 2025 kicked off on September 10 at DN Stadium, Goalpara, with 34 women’s teams from across Assam vying for top honours. The tournament is being organized by the District Sports Association under the aegis of the Assam Cricket Association.

In the opening match, the host team Goalpara registered a dominant victory against Rangia, winning by nine wickets. Goalpara’s Shahinara Hussain Ahmed, the team captain, led from the front, while Araaraina Sonowal was declared Player of the Match for her outstanding performance.

Earlier in the morning, the first match between Guwahati and Bilasipara saw Guwahati clinch a comfortable win by 37 runs. Ruhina Pegu from the Guwahati side was awarded Player of the Match for her all-round contribution.

Officials from the Assam Cricket Association and local sports authorities emphasized that the tournament not only promotes women’s cricket in the state but also honours the legacy of freedom fighter Kanaklata Baruah, after whom the championship is named.

With enthusiastic participation and spirited performances on the opening day, the stage is set for a highly competitive tournament showcasing women’s cricket talent from every corner of Assam.