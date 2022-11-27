Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Chief Executive Member (CEM) Dr Tuliram Ronghang on November 27 declared the forest official Bidyasing Lekthe as a Karbi hero who lost his life in the recent Mukroh violence.

On reaching Guwahati after attending the celebration event of the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan held in Delhi, the Chief Executive Member reached the residence of the deceased at Jaluk Langteng in West Karbi Anglong district and offered condolences.

Ronghang was accompanied by Hill Development Minister Jogen Mohan during the visit.

On November 22, violence broke out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Later, a huge crowd allegedly gheraoed the police team holding sharp weapons in their hands to defend themselves, the police team then allegedly opened fire that claimed six lives including Lakethe.

Following the incident, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma had complained that the Assam police and forest guards "entered the state and resorted to unprovoked firing".

Assam officials, however, asserted that the truck was intercepted in the West Karbi Anglong district of the state by a forest department team and a mob from Meghalaya attacked the forest guards and policemen from the state, who, in a bid to bring the situation under control, opened fire.