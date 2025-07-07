Assam: Karbi Anglong district administration intensifies flood relief efforts amid rising water crisis

The Karbi Anglong District Administration has launched a series of coordinated measures to provide relief to affected communities and prepare for the continuing challenges of the monsoon season.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) of Bokajan has confirmed the establishment of multiple Relief Camps across the subdivision. These camps are overseen by designated Camp In-charges, including school heads and Child-Friendly Space (CFS) in-charges such as Anganwadi workers, who are playing a crucial role in maintaining efficient and inclusive relief operations.

Relief efforts are being supported by the Revenue Department, which is assisting with daily record-keeping and facilitating the supply of Gratuitous Relief (GR) materials, clean drinking water, electricity, sanitation, baby food, and medical assistance. Anganwadi workers have been entrusted with the additional responsibility of managing child-friendly spaces and providing special support to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and other vulnerable groups. A 24x7 Control Room (03675-291085) has been activated to assist citizens round-the-clock.

Floodwaters have affected several villages, including Wards 4 and 5 of Dokmoka, Dingse Tokbi, Teke Rongpi, Kethe Rongpi, Panbari, Shivbari of Diphu, and Dupor Timung. However, relief camps are yet to be opened in these specific localities. Encouragingly, there have been no reported animal casualties, and the water level of the Horkathi River is gradually receding, offering some hope.

In contrast, flash floods have hit West Karbi Anglong, particularly in areas like Telhor (Jengkha) and Baithalangso. Rising waters from the Dhanisiri River have submerged roads connecting Nagakhuli and Deopani, significantly hampering mobility. Areas like Kangdir Teron Gaon under Kohora Division and parts of Bokajan are also inundated.

An elderly resident from Dokmoka shared his distress, stating, "I have never witnessed a flood of such magnitude. The destruction to crops and homes has been devastating.”

Authorities have identified the sudden opening of all 11 gates of the Dikrit Irrigation Dam at Haber Rongphar College as a major contributor to the intensifying floods.

To support livestock in the affected areas, fodder is being dispatched from Manja Fodder Farm to Bokajan and Silonijan. Additionally, door-to-door distribution of Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) packages is ongoing in Sam Taro Anganwadi Centre (AWC) to overcome access challenges due to waterlogging and ensure food security for affected families.

The District Administration has also instructed all relevant departments to conduct on-the-ground assessments and ensure the prompt delivery of essential services to those impacted. Authorities remain committed to minimizing the crisis through real-time interventions and targeted support.