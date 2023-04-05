Reacting on the sensational multi-crore scam over road constructions at Karbi-Anglong, which exclusively reported by India TodayNE, Assam Congress on April 5 accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang of running a nexus of immoral activities in Karbi Anglong.

Training guns at CM Sarma and Ronghang after a multi-crore scam was exposed involving a construction of a 17-km road, Congress leaders hit out at the ruling government for turning the hilly region of Karbi Anglong into an ATM of immoral and illegal activities.

"There is no such thing as impossible in Assam now under chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's rule. Everyone will be surprised to hear that in just 7 days, the contractor company of the son of Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, has withdrawn Rs 30 crore after completing the 17 km long extension of a road in Karbi Anglong district of Assam! The question is - is it possible to expand the 17 km stretch in just seven days? But all this is possible under the rule of Himanta Biswa Sarma and in the reign of a faithful corruption hero like Tuliram Ronghang", said Congress leader Manjit Mahanta while addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhavan.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tuliram Ronghang have turned Karbi Anglong into an ATM of all immoral activities and corruption,” Mahanta added.

He also quoted the investigative news item published in the 'India Today-NE' report, and said the autocratic government did not have the slightest shame even after the news of big scams.

Mahanta said that as per the information reported in the news, on December 22, 2020, the office of additional chief engineer (roads and houses) of the hill wing of Public Works Department gave the contract company 'Kache Construction (OPC) Private Limited'.

''Surprisingly, a week later, on December 29, 2020, the executive engineer of the road division of the PWD division of Diphu handed over the certificate to the company that the work had been completed,'' he said.

Mahanta said that Singdon Ronghang, the son of Tuliram Ronghang, the CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, is the owner of 'Kashi Construction (OPC) Private Limited', which created a record by completing the 17-km road expansion work in a week. He further revealed that the address of this contractor company is Maaf Tuliram Ronghang, Patta No.518, Diphu-Manja Road, Diphu, Karbi Anglong.

The Congress leader said that after this it became clear who was behind the entire scam.

When reporters asked Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, as to how this impossible was made possible, he simply replied that there were no irregularities in the course of the work.

"Three months ago, a six-member team of Congress, AIUDF MLAs from the Assam Legislative Assembly led by BJP MLA Prashant Phukan visited the road and submitted a written report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that 'very good work has been done,'' Ronghang added.

Pointing to media reports, Sarma said that Ronghang has not stopped cheating here. Because BJP MLA Prashant Phukan himself told reporters that there was no road test done at that time. Rather MLA Phukon said they were not informed about the fact that the road was completed in a few days.

However, Mahanta demanded that the government should conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Chief Minister Sir, in the meantime, serious allegations that you and your family have indulged in various corruptions have been revealed with information. If you do not dare to conduct an impartial investigation into this corruption and irregularity in Karbi Anglong, we will be left with no option but to doubt that your government is looting the people,” Mahanta concluded.

Also read: 17-km road built in seven days. It happens only in Assam. On paper