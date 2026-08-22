Assam: Karbi Anglong Police rescue dogs from alleged illegal smuggling operation

Karbi Anglong Police rescued several dogs from an alleged illegal animal-smuggling operation after intercepting a vehicle travelling from Diphu towards Dimapur, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police stopped the vehicle and conducted a search, during which they found several dogs allegedly packed inside jute sacks with their mouths tied.

The animals were found in distress and were subsequently rescued and taken to safety.

Police have initiated legal action against the persons allegedly involved in the transportation and smuggling of the dogs.

The operation comes as part of Karbi Anglong Police's efforts to curb illegal animal trafficking and prevent cruelty to animals in the region.