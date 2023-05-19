Karbi Anglong police on May 19 intercepted a truck at the Bokolia bypass Manipur and seized 136 soap boxes containing 1.7 kg Heroin concealed in the tarpaulin and arrested two persons.

"#AssamAgainstDrugs @karbianglongpol intercepted a truck at Bokolia bypass and recovered 136 soap cases containing Heroin (weighing 1.7 kg approximately). Two accused have been apprehended. Great work @assampolice. Keep it up", Assam cheif minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a Twitter post.

It needs mention here that earlier on April 22, Karbi Anglong police intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state Manipur and seized 116 soap boxes containing 1.3 kg Heroin concealed in the tarpaulin of the truck at Lahorijan.