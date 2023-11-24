In a proud moment for the Assam film industry, the Karbi feature film 'Mirbeen' has earned its place among the 15 outstanding movies competing for the prestigious Golden Peacock Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Directed by Mridul Gupta and produced by Dhaniram Tisso, 'Mirbeen' stands as the sole representative from Assam in this coveted forum.

The film, centered around the character Mirbeen, weaves a compelling narrative of dreams, conflicts, and resilience. Mirbeen, inspired by her grandmother's tales of Serdihun (the God of textile in Karbi tribal beliefs), embarks on a journey to give meaning to her life. However, the backdrop of fratricidal clashes and ethnic conflicts in 2005 turns her life into a perilous odyssey.

The 54th IFFI's feature film category boasts a diverse selection of outstanding films, representing various genres, styles, and cultural practices from around the globe. Among the contenders for the Golden Peacock Award, 'Mirbeen' competes with films like 'Sanaa' and 'Kantara' from India, as well as international titles such as 'Woman Of,' 'The Other Widow,' 'The Party of Fools,' 'Measures Of Men,' 'Lubo,' 'Hoffman's Fairy Tales,' 'Endless Borders,' 'Die Before Death,' 'Bosnian Pot,' 'Blaga’s Lessons,' 'Asog,' 'Andragogy,' and 'Kantara.'