Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on November 26 that the ancient indigenous faith of the Karbi people has been instrumental in quelling the threats of drugs and insurgency in the region. Addressing a public gathering at Lokhiman Ashram in Karbi Anglong, Sarma praised the pivotal role played by the Karbi community's time-honored beliefs in fostering positive change.

Sarma specifically highlighted the historical emergence of Amphu Rongpharpi Rongbe, a legendary figure who, 600-700 years ago, instigated a transformative movement within Karbi society. Speaking passionately, the Chief Minister recounted the heroine's prophecy, foreseeing a revival of Karbi culture and recognition of women's roles in devotional, religious, and social activities.

The prophecy materialized with the birth of Lokhoingti on June 26, 1946, to Dolirama father Palomingti and in the womb of Kathur Rongpharpi. Armed with divine knowledge, Lokhoingti propagated the Lakhi Dharma, emphasizing the significance of praising the Lord over traditional sacrificial practices.

The efforts of Guru Lakhaingti Hendcheng, the introducer of Lakhi Dharma, heralded a religious renaissance in Karbi society, liberating it from the clutches of drug abuse and superstition. The Lakhi Dharma, being culture-oriented, has played a crucial role in spreading awareness and enlightenment among the people.

Expressing his optimism for the future, Sarma announced his belief in the realization of Guru Mandaningti Hendcheng's dream of a temple over the hill. "I declare in this meeting itself to sanction Rs 5 crore from the Assam government fund for the construction of the temple," Sarma declared, anticipating that this temple would turn Dolamara into a tourist attraction, akin to the famed Kaziranga.

Acknowledging the support of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Sarma affirmed their vital role in the development of Lokhiman Ashram and expressed confidence in the council's commitment to advancing the indigenous religious faith of the Karbi society.