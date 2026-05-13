Assam: Karbi student body, women’s forum submit memorandum over alleged assault of minor at Deithor College

The Karbi Students Association (KSA) and the Karbi Anglong Women Justice Forum (KAWJF) on Wednesday, May 13 jointly submitted a memorandum to the Assam State Commission for Women, seeking immediate intervention in the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl at Deithor.

The memorandum was submitted through a senior official at the Commission’s office in Guwahati. The delegation was led by KSA General Secretary Barnabas Killing along with members of the organisation. Representatives of KAWJF, including President Beaulet Beypi and General Secretary Presila Terangpi, were also present during the submission.

In the memorandum, the organisations urged the Commission to take immediate cognizance of the allegations levelled against Dr. Dipok Bora, Principal of Deithor Government Model College in Karbi Anglong.

The student and women’s organisations demanded a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation into the matter and called for strict legal action against the accused in accordance with the law.

A press release regarding the submission of the memorandum was issued by Devinson Kro, Publicity Secretary of KSA-CEC.

The development comes amid growing concern and protests in Karbi Anglong over the alleged incident, with student bodies and women’s organisations demanding accountability and stronger protection mechanisms for minors and women.

The Assam State Commission for Women is expected to examine the memorandum and take necessary steps in accordance with its mandate.