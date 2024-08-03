A major protest erupted today at the Karbi Langpi Hydroelectric Project following the sudden dismissal of 39 local security personnel. The Karbi Students' Union led the demonstration by locking the main gate of the General Manager's office, demanding immediate redress for the affected individuals.

The protest intensified as the project’s general manager arrived at the site, facing repeated and severe reprimands from the demonstrators. The unrest stems from the July 1 announcement that dismissed all 39 local youths who had served as security guards for the project for the past 17 years. These guards, originally appointed by the electricity board and subsequently managed by private contractors, were terminated without prior notice.

The dismissed personnel had contributed significantly to the project, including donating land and property for its construction. A former Chief Minister had assured these locals of permanent employment, making the abrupt job losses particularly distressing. This has led to widespread outrage and protests from the local community.

The Karbi Students' Union had previously protested similar dismissals and threatened further action. Despite their efforts, the project authorities have maintained their decision. While 14 of the dismissed personnel have been reinstated without an interview or examination, the remaining 25 are still unemployed.