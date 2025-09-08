Assam: Karbi Youth leader arrested amid land rights campaign, demanded eviction of non-Karbis from Karbi Anglong

Youth leader and social activist Litsong Rongphar, a prominent face of tribal rights movements in Karbi Anglong, was arrested by Diphu police on Monday, September 8.

Rongphar has been at the forefront of a campaign demanding the eviction of Bengali and Bihari settlers from the VGR-BGR lands of the district. In recent weeks, he led inspections of land documents belonging to Bengali residents in the Rongkut area of Howraghat, intensifying calls for cancellation of pattas issued to non-tribal residents.

His drive sparked sharp opposition from the Bengali Youth Student Federation, which staged protests against the move and warned of consequences if the Bengali community was singled out.

Amid the escalating tensions, police intervened and arrested Rongphar, who is currently in custody at Diphu police station, officials confirmed.