The District Commissioner of Karimganj, Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi announced that all hospital laboratories in the district will now operate for eight hours a day, six days a week. The new schedule, which was decided during a weekly review meeting on November 5, 2024, is set to enhance access to essential healthcare services for the local population, including those from distant areas.

The revised operational hours for the laboratories are expected to ease the burden on patients who previously faced challenges in getting timely medical tests due to limited laboratory hours. With the extended timings, the district administration aims to ensure that individuals from remote corners of Karimganj will be able to avail themselves of necessary medical services without disruption.

District Commissioner Dwivedi emphasized that this decision was taken in the interest of public service, particularly to accommodate the needs of people who often travel long distances to receive treatment. The new schedule is now in effect immediately.

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