The Karimganj District Congress Committee has submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, through the District Commissioner of Karimganj, highlighting significant public concerns and seeking urgent intervention.

The memorandum addresses three main issues: allegations against the Adani Group, violence in Manipur, and the financial impact of smart meter installations in Assam.

It also condemns police actions during a Congress rally in Guwahati that resulted in the death of advocate Mridul Islam.

Regarding the Adani Group, Congress cited allegations by the U.S. Department of Justice against Gautam Adani and associates for bribery and market manipulation. They criticised the government's silence and lack of discussion in Parliament, suggesting a lack of accountability.



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On the Manipur crisis, the memorandum criticised the BJP-led government for not adequately addressing the violence, leading to casualties and unrest. Concerns were raised over the Prime Minister's absence from the state and the Chief Minister's continued tenure despite the ongoing crisis.

Concerning smart meters, Congress demanded a review of the project, arguing that the high costs are burdensome for many citizens. They noted that states like Bihar and Tamil Nadu have avoided installing such meters in rural areas.

The Congress also condemned what they termed as excessive police force during a peaceful protest by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on December 18. They alleged that police actions endangered vulnerable individuals, resulting in the tragic death of advocate Mridul Islam, who they claim was targeted by the police.

The Congress outlined several demands, including an independent investigation into Mridul Islam's death, accountability for involved officers, legal action against those responsible, compensation for Islam's family, and a thorough review of the smart meter project.

The Congress leaders stressed the urgency of these issues, highlighting a failure of the government to maintain public trust and accountability. The memorandum is seen as a crucial step towards addressing public dissatisfaction and seeking justice in Assam.

Governor Acharya anticipates reviewing the memorandum and is seeking appropriate directives soon.