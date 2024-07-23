In a concerning case of online fraud, a resident of Karimganj has reportedly lost a substantial amount of money due to a misleading Facebook advertisement. The victim, identified as Sanjeev Pal, a steel pipe trader, fell prey to the scam after engaging with an ad posted by VINAYAK INDUSTRIES, a company purportedly based in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to reports, Sanjeev Pal contacted VINAYAK INDUSTRIES after seeing their advertisement on Facebook, which led to a business deal involving the order of approximately 2,300 quintals of goods. Trusting the legitimacy of the company, Pal transferred Rs 4.14 lakh to the company's bank account as payment.

Also read: Union Budget 2024-25 to strengthen 5-trillion economy vision: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Following the payment, the company’s owner provided an invoice and a transporter bill, seemingly confirming the transaction. However, the goods never arrived in Karimganj, and subsequent attempts to reach the company or the transporter were futile as their phones were found switched off.

Faced with no other recourse, Sanjeev Pal lodged a formal complaint against the fraudulent company. The case has drawn significant attention, with local authorities now tasked with investigating the matter and taking appropriate action against those responsible for the scam.